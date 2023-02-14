From Taylor Swift to James Cameron, these are world's richest entertainers
This year's list of Forbes 10-highest paid entertainers consists of names like Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt, Sting, Tyler Perry, etc. Rock band Genesis topped the list with its earning of $330 million in 2022
From the celebrated singer Taylor Swift to the maker of the world's highest earning movie, Avatar, Forbes list of highest paid entertainers in 2022 has some new entrants as well as industry kingpins. The list was topped by the English rock band, Genesis, followed by 17-time Grammy winner Sting, and Tyler Perry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×