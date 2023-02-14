From Taylor Swift to James Cameron, these are world's richest entertainers

From the celebrated singer Taylor Swift to the maker of the world's highest earning movie, Avatar, Forbes list of highest paid entertainers in 2022 has some new entrants as well as industry kingpins. The list was topped by the English rock band, Genesis, followed by 17-time Grammy winner Sting, and Tyler Perry.

Know about the the top ten entertainers who were featured in the Forbes list.

1. Genesis

The English rock band topped the list by earning a whopping amount of $330 million in 2022. The group earned with its music rights sale to Concord Music Group in September. The Concord music group gained the publishing rights from the band, in addition to solo income streams from Phil Collins (including hit song “In The Air Tonight") and bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford.

2. Sting

With his earning of $210 million dollar last year, 17-time Grammy winner, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, fondly known as Sting, was the runner up of the list. The former Police frontman was known for giving hits like “Every Breath You Take" and “Roxanne". He earned $300 million before fees by selling his entire musical output, both solo and with The Police, to Universal Music Group in February.

3. Tyler Perry

The multi-talented actor-director-writer-studio magnate earned $175 million in the year 2022. He earned a handsome amount from his streaming films, BET TV shows, and his Atlanta-based production backlot. He is featuring in the list for the second time.

4. Trey Parker and Matt Stone

With the finalisation of some legacy deals, the makers of sitcom, South Park, crossed another year filled with earnings. The two earned a total of $160 million last year. The duo completed deals with HBO Max and Book of Mormon. Their majority of earning comes from their Paramount deal which was done in 2021. It guaranteed the pair $935 million over six years.

5. James L. Brooks & Matt Groening

People behind the highly popular cartoon family, The Simpsons, earned a total of $105 million in 2022. The makers of the yellow cartoon family, migrated all 30 seasons to Disney+ from FX in a deal that was finalised in 2019.

6. Brad Pitt

The American actor and film producer earned a total of $100 million from his assets and fees. The majority sale of his Plan B production company in December brought him an estimated wealth of $113 million after fees. The massive deal also became the talk of the town in Hollywood. He earned additional wealth of $30 million from roles in Bullet Train, Babylon and The Lost City.

7. Rolling Stones

The 1960s rock band, Rolling Stones, generated wealth of $98 million with their tour and record royalties. The OG British rock band consisting of some great rock artists like Mick Jagger, Keith Richards,earned a whopping $8.5 million per night on a 15-city tour across Europe last summer, reported Forbes.

8. James Cameron

Maintaining his tendency of smashing his own movie records with Avatar: The Way of Water, Jame Cameron earned around $95 million in 2022. The film maker's earnings are expected to swell further with the smashing success of the second part of Avatar. His other movies Avatar(2009) and Titanic (1997) also comes under the highest grossing films off all times.

9. Taylor Swift

With her back-to-back hits on Billboard, Taylor swift earned a total of $92 million with her combined income streams from physical record sales, streaming platforms like Spotify, digital downloads, licensing, etc. Taylor Swift's loyal fan base literally crashed the Ticket master website amid their insane demand for her Midnights tour tickets in November. She is expected to generate more wealth in the coming time.

10. Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican rapper marked his debut in the list by earning $88 million in 2022. He is best known for his combination of Caribbean reggae and mainland rap, with Latin trap. He also appeared alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train. His major earning comes from El Último Tour Del Mundo, performed in arenas, and The World’s Hottest Tour, his first time playing in the biggest possible stadiums.