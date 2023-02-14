From Taylor Swift to James Cameron, these are world's richest entertainers

2. Sting

With his earning of $210 million dollar last year, 17-time Grammy winner, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, fondly known as Sting, was the runner up of the list. The former Police frontman was known for giving hits like “Every Breath You Take" and “Roxanne". He earned $300 million before fees by selling his entire musical output, both solo and with The Police, to Universal Music Group in February.