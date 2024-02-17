From Taylor Swift to Yale University: Here's top news in the US today

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily halted the Boy Scouts of America's $2.46 billion settlement of decades of sex abuse claims, which is being appealed by a group of 144 abuse claimants. Alito's brief order freezing the settlement gives the court more time to decide a Feb. 9 request by these abuse claimants to block the settlement from moving forward. They contend the deal unlawfully stops them from pursuing lawsuits against organizations that are not bankrupt, such as churches that ran scouting programs, local Boy Scouts councils and insurers that provided coverage to the Boy Scouts organization.

Biden calls Ohio train derailment 'an act of greed' as he visits area a year later

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called the toxic derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio, completely preventable during a visit to the area a year after the incident sparked a health and environmental crisis. In his first trip since the derailment, Biden toured the site of the accident, which forced residents to abandon their homes. Many people have since suffered from rashes, breathing problems and other ailments.

Yale University issues apology for role in slavery

Yale University on Friday issued an apology for its connection to slavery after several years of research and study that it said it undertook into its formative ties to the slave trade. "Today, on behalf of Yale University, we recognize our university's historical role in and associations with slavery, as well as the labor, the experiences, and the contributions of enslaved people to our university's history, and we apologize for the ways that Yale's leaders, over the course of our early history, participated in slavery," the U.S. educational institution said in a statement.

Divided Michigan Republicans plan dueling meetings to choose presidential nominee

Warring factions within the Michigan Republican Party are planning to hold separate meetings next month to choose the party's presidential nominee, the latest sign of the turmoil gripping the party in the key battleground state. Pete Hoekstra, who this week was formally recognized by the Republican National Committee (RNC) as state party chair, said on Friday he would preside over a nominating convention on March 2, separate from one planned on the same date by Kristina Karamo, who also claims to be chair.

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of slain Kansas City Chiefs fan

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of the woman slain in a shooting near a rally for the Kansas City Chiefs where the singer's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, and his teammates were celebrating their Super Bowl victory. The Grammy Award-winning performer's two contributions of $50,000 each were posted early on Friday to the GoFundMe memorial page set up by relatives of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, a Kansas City radio personality who was the lone fatality in Wednesday's gun violence. She was 43.

Explainer-How will Trump pay his $355 million civil fraud judgment?

Donald Trump's $355 million civil fraud judgment could squeeze the former U.S. president's cash reserves in the coming months and sharply limit his ability to obtain credit. Here is an explanation for how the Friday order by a New York state judge could affect Trump's finances as he seeks the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

Texas governor building military 'base camp' near border to deter migrants

Texas is building a military "base camp" in the city of Eagle Pass near the U.S.-Mexico border, part of a broader effort by the state's Republican governor to deter illegal immigration.

The facility - dubbed Forward Operating Base Eagle - will be an 80-acre complex along the banks of the Rio Grande and house up to 1,800 troops, with the ability to expand to 2,300, Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference.

Biden says 'Putin and his thugs' caused Navalny's death

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Alexei Navalny's death and warned there could be consequences, saying he was "not surprised" but "outraged" by the opposition leader's passing. "We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Nalvany was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did," Biden said at the White House after Russian prison officials announced that Navalny had died.

Two juveniles charged in Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

Two teenagers have been charged as juveniles in connection with the shooting that killed one person and wounded 22 others in Kansas City, Missouri, near a Super Bowl victory rally for the city's NFL champion Chiefs, authorities said on Friday. The two suspects, arrested shortly after Wednesday's shooting, were being held at a juvenile detention center on charges of firearms violations and resisting arrest, according to a statement from Jackson County's Family Court.

Trump hit with $354.9 million penalty, 3-year ban in NY civil fraud case

Donald Trump must pay $354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire. Justice Arthur Engoron, in a sharply worded decision issued after a contentious three-month trial in Manhattan, also banned Trump, who is running to regain the presidency this year, from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years. Trump's lawyer Alina Habba vowed to appeal.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!