Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security feature that helps to keep your Twitter account safe from hackers. It requires users to enter a password and a code or security key to access their accounts. However, Twitter has announced that it will no longer allow accounts to enrol in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The new rule will take place with effect from March 20.

Twitter Blue costs ₹6,800 ( ₹566.67 per month) for the yearly plan and ₹650 per month ( ₹7,800 per year) for the monthly plan. It adds a blue checkmark to the account of anyone willing to pay for one. Among other features, Twitter Blue allows users to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos, and post longer videos.

If you don't want to pay for Twitter Blue, or are afraid of losing your account, it's pretty easy to switch from text/SMS 2FA. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to switch from Twitter's phone-based 2FA to more secure options.

Step 1: Open Twitter

First, open Twitter from your smartphone or through a website.

Step 2: Click on Security and Account Access

Click on Security and Account Access.

Step 3: Choose Two-Factor Authentication

Click on Security, then choose Two-Factor Authentication.

Step 4: Choose Your Preferred 2FA Method

You will now get three options to choose from:

Text message - This method uses your mobile phone to receive a text message with an authentication code to enter when you log in to Twitter. You need to skip this if you do not wish to pay.

Security key - This method uses a physical security key that inserts into your computer or syncs to your mobile device when you log in to Twitter. For a security key, you need a physical authentication key such as YubiKey but make sure it supports your browser such as Chrome, Safari, Firefox etc.

Authentication app - This method uses a mobile authentication app to get a verification code to enter every time you log in to Twitter. Choose any authenticator app of your choice such as Google Authenticator or Microsoft. We recommend this method since it doesn’t need any additional device to safeguard your account. You just need to have an authenticator app on your mobile.

Step 5: Follow the Instructions

Once you scan the QR code for your account, you’ll have the Twitter account registered to your authenticator app. You need to add the security key on Twitter and make it secure. Twitter will give you a secret security key that you need to save for extreme cases like when you lose the authentication app. “Save this single-use backup code in a safe place," Twitter will tell you. You’ll get a confirmation mail as well.

It's essential to keep your Twitter account safe from hackers. Two-factor authentication is a security feature that helps with this, but it's crucial to use a reliable and secure 2FA method. With this guide, you can easily switch from Twitter's phone-based 2FA to more secure options.

