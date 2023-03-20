Once you scan the QR code for your account, you’ll have the Twitter account registered to your authenticator app. You need to add the security key on Twitter and make it secure. Twitter will give you a secret security key that you need to save for extreme cases like when you lose the authentication app. “Save this single-use backup code in a safe place," Twitter will tell you. You’ll get a confirmation mail as well.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}