From Trump's 'bad things' warning to Iran to full-blown strikes extending over Middle East: How it happened

The United States and Israel on Saturday (local time) launched strikes targeting Iran's military and naval forces, prompting Tehran to retaliate and attack US bases in the Middle East, including in Israel. The US' Operation Epic Fury and Israel's Operation Rising Lion came despite the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran over the country's nuclear programme.

Advertisement

The development came days after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of “bad things” if a deal was not agreed upon in the next 10-15 days.

Israeli officials said that they targeted military and nuclear-related infrastructure in Tehran. Trump said the US had launched a “major combat operation” in Iran, stating that the objective was to neutralize threats posed by the regime.

Here's a complete timeline of how renewed military confrontation occurred in the Middle East despite talks: After Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 for his second term, tensions with Iran escalated.

March 5: Trump sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proposing fresh negotiations on a potential nuclear agreement within a 60-day timeframe. His offer was rejected by Khamenei, who said Washington was not seeking negotiations but was instead imposing its demands on Tehran.

Advertisement

June 13: Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran, targeting the country's nuclear facilities and prompting counterstrikes from Tehran. The strikes from Tel Aviv came despite negotiations that were underway between Tehran and Washington.

June 22: The US military struck Iran's nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, with Trump claiming that the attacks deterred Tehran's nuclear programme, a claim the Islamic Republic said was untrue, adding that it had only suffered a setback and the facilities were not destroyed.

June 23: In retaliation, Iran fired missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which houses US soldiers. The missiles were intercepted, and no casualties were reported, Al Jazeera reported.

June 24: After 12 days of fighting, Trump brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, putting an end to hostilities.

Advertisement

July 2: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian approved legislation suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and restricting inspectors’ access to nuclear facilities unless authorised by the Supreme National Security Council.

July 22: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country would not give up its "uranium enrichment programme" despite a halt due to damage.

August 22: Iran said that it would return to nuclear negotiations later in the month with the United Kingdom, France and Germany, even as the possibility of renewed sanctions loomed.

August 28: The three European nations activated a mechanism that restored United Nations (UN) sanctions on Iran for the first time in a decade.

November 1: Oman called on both Washington and Tehran to resume talks, while Iran maintained it would continue uranium enrichment.

Advertisement

November 7: Trump stated that Iran had asked for relief from US sanctions and said he was open to discussions on the matter.

December 28: Demonstrations erupted in several major cities, including Tehran, after the national currency fell sharply against the US dollar, driving up prices.

January 8, 2026: Iran saw a nationwide internet shutdown as anti-government protests expanded beyond urban centres. The blackout continued for more than two weeks.

January 13: Trump encouraged Iranians to continue protesting, suggesting support could be forthcoming and hinting at possible US military action. Around the same time, the US increased its military presence near Iran.

February 6: Washington and Tehran began indirect nuclear discussions in Geneva, with Oman acting as mediator, aiming to reach an agreement limiting Iran's nuclear activities.

Advertisement

February 17: Senior officials from both sides reconvened in Geneva for another round of nuclear talks, again facilitated by Oman.

February 20: Trump warned of consequences if no agreement was reached, giving Iran a deadline of 10 to 15 days.

February 22: Oman announced a further round of negotiations in Geneva, noting some constructive movement while acknowledging that significant differences persisted.

February 27: The US and Israel launched a joint operation targeting Iran's military and naval forces.