From Ukraine war to US influence, key takeaways from Putin-Xi Jinping summit3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about the Ukraine war, US and NATO's influence, economic cooperation, and military cooperation and criticised the West
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin cemented friendship during a pomp-laden Kremlin ceremony on Monday and Tuesday. After hosting Xi over a seven-course private dinner for 4½ hours on Monday, the Russian President greeted him in the old imperial palace for talks involving top officials from both countries.
