Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin cemented friendship during a pomp-laden Kremlin ceremony on Monday and Tuesday. After hosting Xi over a seven-course private dinner for 4½ hours on Monday, the Russian President greeted him in the old imperial palace for talks involving top officials from both countries.

The two leaders spoke about the Ukraine war, US and NATO's influence, economic cooperation, and military cooperation and criticised the West.

Here are key takeaways from Xi Jinping-Vladimir Putin's most significant meeting amid war in Ukraine.

1. Russian President Putin praised his Chinese counterpart for a peace plan for Ukraine that he proposed last month and blamed Kyiv.

Last month, China called for a ceasefire and talks between the two countries. In a 12-point paper, China's plan urged an end to western sanctions against Russia, the establishment of humanitarian corridors for evacuation operations, and revitalise the export of grains.

In the latest meeting, Xi barely mentioned the Ukraine conflict and added that China had an "impartial position" on the issue.

2. Further, both Russia and China, eager to curb Western power, expressed concerns about NATO expansion in Asia and agreed to deepen a partnership.

3. Russian President hailed rising trade between the two countries and said he’d discussed the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline to carry more Russian gas to China but didn’t announce an agreement.

3. Putin -- who is seeking to redirect Russia's energy supplies to Asia due to Western sanctions -- said that Moscow could meet Beijing's "growing demand" for energy resources. Russian energy giant Gazprom said it had reached a daily record in gas volumes supplied to China through the existing Power of Siberia pipeline.

4. The two leaders signed a declaration on the development of key areas of economic cooperation through 2030. Putin particularly stressed cooperation in agriculture and said Russia was ready to ramp up supplies of meat and grain to China.

He also said that by joining forces the two countries could become world leaders in IT and artificial intelligence.

5. Putin said Russia favoured the use of the Chinese yuan in trade with Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

"President Putin and I agreed to step up comprehensive planning at the highest level, and increase trade in energy and resources," said Xi.

The summit is seen as a coup for internationally isolated Putin just days after the International Criminal Court announced it had issued an arrest warrant against the Russian leader for the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

The Chinese leader last visited Russia in mid-2019, while Putin went to Beijing in early 2022 to attend the opening of the Winter Olympics. At that meeting, the two leaders agreed to a “no-limits" friendship and signed a series of long-term energy supply deals.

The two met in September last year at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Putin said he understands Beijing’s “questions and concerns" about his invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine won staff backing for a $15.6 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, setting up the first loan to a nation at war in the institution’s 77-year history.

The IMF and the government in Kyiv reached a staff-level agreement on a comprehensive loan program over four years, the Washington-based lender said.