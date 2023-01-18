From US to China, shortage in children's fever medication amid ‘tripledemic’2 min read . 08:20 AM IST
- Flu season plus a spike in other respiratory illnesses have created a surge in demand for pediatric fever relievers
Several big economies, including the US and China, are witnessing shortages in children's fever mediation, American epidemiologist and health experts Eric Feigl-Ding said.
The shortages happening at a time when countries are witnessing a surge in 'tripledemic', that is Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Highlighting this major health emergency, Dr Eric on Twitter wrote, "Children’s fever medication is now a global shortage. Not just in the US, but Canada, Europe, and even in China, where many are made. This is what happens with Tripledemic rages and newer Covid affecting more kids, and we just let it rip. But sadly no national emergency declaration".
Fox News reported that many pharmacies in the US are experiencing shortages of over-the-counter medication for 'tripledemic'.
Medical experts have said to the US TV channel that there's flu season plus a spike in other respiratory illnesses have created a surge in demand for pediatric fever relievers and medications.
According to NBC News, the surge of respiratory viruses has overwhelmed hospitals and doctor’s offices-- 76% of pediatric hospital beds were full in the US on Monday.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 30 children have died from the flu this season so far.
The recent surge in pediatric illnesses, however, has exposed flaws in this model. That’s partly because the US health-care payment system is creating perverse incentives, Bloomberg said.
The news agency suggested boosting hospitals’ incentives to train and hire pediatricians. Currently, the federal government funds medical residents who care for adults at double the rate of their peers in pediatrics. The government can and should do more to increase the supply of pediatricians — for instance, by offering training grants and targeted student-loan forgiveness for doctors working in underserved areas.
Another approach is to maximize the resources at hand. That should start with better equipping local hospitals to handle kids’ cases, even without a full pediatric staff. During the pandemic, some community hospitals used telehealth to coordinate more complex care and avoid transfers to regional facilities.
Finally, hospitals would be better equipped to handle routine admissions, including acute respiratory viruses, the news agency suggested.
