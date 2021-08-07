US Covid vaccination rates have stalled at around 50% and infections have surged due to the Delta variant
United Airlines boss Scott Kirby announced 67,000 US-based workers will have to be vaccinated by the end of October
From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, slaughterhouses to airlines, more American firms are demanding their employees get Covid-19 vaccines to return to the workplace, and are willing to fire them if they violate the rule.
CNN news network terminated three employees who flouted the policy and went to work without being immunized against the coronavirus.
Employers have the right to require workers returning to their offices to be vaccinated, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons, according to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Eric Feldman, professor of health law and medical ethics at the University of Pennsylvania, said CNN was justified in firing workers, if the rules were clearly laid out.
"Putting oneself at risk by not getting vaccinated is foolish, but putting others at risk is clearly unethical and, in many cases, illegal, and it should be grounds for dismissal," he said.
- Political backlash -
Wall Street firms have been pushing for personnel to return to in-person work, and investment bank Morgan Stanley and asset manager BlackRock said in June that only vaccinated employees would be allowed in their offices.
In Silicon Valley, tech behemoths Google, Facebook and Microsoft have announced similar rules in recent days.
Meat producer Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that vaccination will be mandatory for all employees, in offices and slaughterhouses, starting November 1.
With the explosion of infections linked to the Delta variant, "this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce," said Claudia Coplein, the company's chief medical officer.
Slightly less than half of Tyson's employees have been vaccinated so far, matching the national average.
Companies had been "waiting to see how many employees would do it on their own" before resorting to mandates, said Peter Cappelli, professor of management at the Wharton School.
But "so many people have come to believe that it is legitimate to object to being vaccinated that employers are worried there will be political pushback on them from a mandate," he told AFP.
Retail chain Walmart, the country's largest private employer, made vaccines mandatory for head office employees, but not for workers in supermarkets and warehouses.
Cappelli notes those stores tend to be in rural areas where anti-vaccine sentiment is high.
As many companies are struggling to find workers, especially for low-wage positions, they may not want to risk scaring away potential applicants.
"We would have hoped that we would have been out of this mess by now. And we're not, because a lot of people don't trust the system," Michael Urban of the University of New Haven told AFP.
Now that some major corporations have taken the step, others are likely to follow, he said. But for small companies struggling to survive, he believes it would be easier if authorities announced a broad vaccine mandate.
