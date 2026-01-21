From warning to Greenland, jabs at Powell: Donald Trump's blunt talk at WEF Davos

US President Donald Trump addressed global leaders on Wednesday (January 21) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, speaking on a wide range of topics including Europe’s direction, NATO commitments, Greenland, US economic strength, national security, and the Federal Reserve.

Trump used the platform to criticise European policies, advocate for US control of Greenland, emphasise the importance of strong allies, and highlight his administration’s economic record.

Here’s what Trump said at Davos.

Criticism of Europe’s direction “Certain places in Europe are not even recognisable, frankly, anymore. We can argue about it, but there's no argument. I don't want to insult anybody and say, I don't recognise it and that's not in a positive way. That's in a very negative way. I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it's not heading in the right direction.”

“The United States cares greatly about the people of Europe... and we believe deeply in the bonds we share....That's why issues like energy, trade, immigration, and economic growth must be central concerns to anyone who wants a strong to see a strong and united West.”

“I love Europe and I want to see Europe go good, but it’s not heading in the right direction. We want strong allies, not seriously weakened ones.”

Greenland and national security “The fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We're a great power, much greater than people even understand. I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela.”

“No nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States.”

“What I’m asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located. It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades.”

“This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America. That’s our territory.”

“People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force.”

“You can say yes and we'll be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember.”

NATO and allied relations “The problem with NATO is that we'll be there for them, 100%, but I'm not sure they'll be there for us. They're not there for us on Iceland.”

“A strong and secure America means a strong NATO, and that's one reason why I'm working every day to ensure our military is very powerful, our borders are very strong, and above all our economy is strong, because national security requires economic security and economic prosperity.”

Comments on Canada "I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful," Trump said of Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech.

“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

Federal Reserve Chair update “I'll be announcing a new Fed chairman in the not too distant future. I think he'll do a very good job. See, I gave away some of it: 'He.'”

“He's somebody that's very respected.”

Economic strength and global prosperity “The USA is the economic engine on the planet.”

“When America booms, the entire world booms. It's been the history. When it goes bad, you all follow us down... This afternoon, I want to discuss how we've achieved this economic miracle, how we intend to raise living standards for our citizens to levels never seen before, and perhaps how you too, and the places where you come from can do much better by following what we're doing.”

Also Read | Trump fails to pronounce Azerbaijan at Davos as he claims to have stopped 8 wars