From weapons and oil to financial institutions: UK hits Russia with 100 sanctions as Trump-Putin call yields no progress

The United Kingdom has announced a sweeping package of 100 new sanctions against Russia, just a day after a high-stakes phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to produce a breakthrough on a ceasefire in Ukraine. With Moscow showing no signs of de-escalation, Britain and its European allies are ramping up economic pressure in a bid to curtail Russia

Weapons, energy, financial institutions targeted The latest measures include restrictions on the supply chain of Russia’s military, particularly weapons systems such as the Iskander missile, which the UK says has been used indiscriminately against civilian areas in Ukraine.

The UK has also sanctioned 14 additional members of the Kremlin-linked Social Design Agency (SDA), a key player in Russian disinformation campaigns. Senior SDA figures had previously been targeted in an earlier sanctions round.

In a move to further cripple Russia’s economic resilience, 46 financial institutions accused of helping Moscow evade previous sanctions have been added to the blacklist. The St Petersburg Currency Exchange and the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency are among those now subject to restrictions.

Crackdown on Russian oil shipping fleet The UK also turned its attention to the so-called “shadow fleet” — tankers used to bypass the G7-imposed $60 per barrel oil price cap. Eighteen more ships used to transport Russian oil covertly have been sanctioned in an effort to choke off one of the Kremlin’s key revenue streams.

Europe acts as US waits With Washington yet to act, European leaders pressed ahead. “We have repeatedly made it clear that we expect one thing from Russia — an immediate ceasefire without preconditions,” said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Brussels.

As Russia rejected that demand, Wadephul warned: “We will have to react. We also expect our U.S. allies not to tolerate this.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed a further sanctions package is in the works. “It’s time to intensify the pressure on Russia to bring about the ceasefire,” she posted on X.

Frustration with US response The lack of immediate US sanctions following the Trump-Putin call has irritated European allies. France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot declared: "Let us push Vladimir Putin to put an end to his imperialist fantasy."

Trump, who has repeatedly promised to end the war in 24 hours if reelected, portrayed his two-hour call with Putin as progress, saying Russia and Ukraine are ready to negotiate. But officials in Kyiv and Brussels disagree.

Wider sanctions strategy This new sanctions package is part of a broader effort by the UK and its allies to increase the cost of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its third year. The move comes as European nations push for stronger international unity on the issue, amid frustration over the limited response so far from the United States.

"We urge [Putin] to agree a full, unconditional ceasefire right away so there can be talks on a just and lasting peace," Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy said, while calling the Russian leader a "warmonger."

No to ultimatums, says Russia Russia, for its part, rejected the new wave of pressure. “Russia will never bow to ultimatums,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, reiterating that Moscow is willing to continue talks based on its own terms.