From ‘Wuhan lab leak’ to ‘natural origin’, 4 most debated theories of COVID origin3 min read . 10:43 PM IST
Though natural origin theory is most widely accepted, debate has again sparked around COVID lab leak theory
The ‘COVID-origin theories’ is again being widely debated after FBI Director, Christopher Wray, has publicly stated that the bureau believes Covid-19 "most likely" originated in a "Chinese government-controlled lab".
The claim had previously been dismissed by many as a conspiracy theory, but the resurfacing of this statement has sparked controversy. Meanwhile, Beijing has accused Washington of "political manipulation" in response to these comments. Here is look at different point of views on the topic.
The natural origin theory suggests that Covid-19 spread from animals to humans without the involvement of any laboratories. Supporters claim that the virus emerged in bats and then jumped to humans through an intermediary host.
This theory was initially widely accepted, but as time has gone on, scientists have not found a virus in either bats or another animal that matches the genetic make-up of Covid-19, leading to doubts.
A natural origin is still the more likely theory, said Professor David Robertson, head of viral genomics and bioinformatics at the University of Glasgow. "There's been an accumulation of evidence (what we know about the viruses biology, the close variants circulating in bats and locations of early human cases) that firmly points to a natural origin centred on the Huanan market in Wuhan city."
There is a suspicion that the coronavirus may have escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which studies coronaviruses in bats, is located 40 minutes from the Huanan wet market where the first cluster of infections emerged.
Despite many scientists pointing out that there is no evidence to support this theory, it has persisted and gained attention, including from former US President Donald Trump.
In 2021, a classified US intelligence report circulated in US media, and President Biden ordered intelligence officials to investigate the origins of Covid-19, including the possibility of a laboratory accident.
China has dismissed suggestions that the COVID-19 virus originated in a laboratory, calling it a smear campaign by the US and Western media. In response to comments by FBI Director Christopher Wray, China's foreign ministry spokesperson accused US intelligence agencies of politicizing the investigation.
China has also proposed that the virus may have arrived in Wuhan through frozen food shipments from other parts of China or Southeast Asia. The origin of COVID-19 remains a contentious issue, and all parties involved must approach the investigation with an open mind to find a solution.
The possibility that COVID-19 leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan is still controversial. In 2021, a team of WHO-appointed scientists concluded it was unlikely, but many experts criticized their findings and called for further investigation.
Some scientists argued that both natural and laboratory spillovers should be considered until there is sufficient data to rule them out. The WHO director-general and Dr Fauci have also called for further investigation, with Dr Fauci shifting his opinion from thinking it most likely spread from animals to humans to being unsure.
