Frosted windows, swarming police signal start of China’s big conclave
- Communist Party opens gathering with heightened security, propaganda as leader Xi Jinping pushes for another term
As the leaders of China’s Communist Party gather in the nation’s capital for a week of sensitive political meetings, the skies are blue and the security is tight.
Beijing is accustomed to a steady stream of official meetings and anniversaries, during which the police go on high alert. But the security presence in Beijing is especially tight this week as leader Xi Jinping seeks to break with recent precedent in securing a third term in power—while nearly three years of strict Covid-prevention measures and a sharp economic slowdown have exposed signs of public dissatisfaction.
Just days before the opening of the 20th National Congress of China’s Communist Party, a protester mounted a rare public demonstration in central Beijing, hanging banners that denounced Mr. Xi and his Covid-19 policies in blunt and scathing language.
Though the protest was quickly suppressed and photos and reports of the demonstration wiped from China’s internet, tensions in the capital were noticeably higher.
On Sunday morning, as Mr. Xi prepared to deliver the opening address of the party congress at the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, police were deployed in large numbers around the capital.
Traffic was temporarily interrupted on sections of the Second Ring Road, an artery in central Beijing that follows the old city walls and encircles some of the country’s government offices. Pedestrians were prevented by police from walking on the sidewalks of some overpasses.
One resident whose high-rise apartment sits roughly 4 miles from the Great Hall of the People, with a distant view of the congress venue, said apartment management on Saturday activated a function that turns the building’s windows opaque.
Last month, the resident said, management had notified people in the building that the windows would be covered in a film that could render them a frosty white that is impossible to see through, citing a government directive. Residents can’t control the opacity, nor open the windows, he said.
For weeks, controls in China’s capital have gradually tightened. Police checkpoints have sprung up across the city, especially around Tiananmen Square.
At Sitong Bridge and nearby, the overpass in the northwest of Beijing where Thursday’s protest had been staged, dozens of uniformed and plainclothes authorities as well as volunteers kept a close watch over passersby on Sunday morning, as Mr. Xi was delivering his address, which included passages stressing the importance of security to the Communist Party’s future.
“Social stability is a prerequisite for building a strong and prosperous China," Mr. Xi said.
When one man on a motorbike tried to take a photo or video of Sitong Bridge shortly after Mr. Xi’s speech ended, a Wall Street Journal reporter watched as police officers pulled him aside and examined his phone.
Official slogans have been draped across other bridges, extolling Mr. Xi as a strong and benevolent leader with the people’s interests at heart.
“The goal of our endeavors is [to satisfy] the people’s longing for a better life," reads one quote of Mr. Xi displayed on Beijing’s bridges.
In contrast with smoggy skies over Beijing in recent days, Sunday was perfectly blue, a turnabout sometimes seen during big meetings.
China’s state media outlets have been building up the party congress as a momentous event. Some employees of state-owned companies, as well as middle-school students, have been told to watch Mr. Xi’s speech—and to send photographic proof to their bosses or teachers.
At the Beijing Exhibition Center, a Soviet-style convention hall a few miles northwest of Tiananmen Square, a lavish exhibit that sought to project China’s strength showed how the party has elevated Mr. Xi above other recent leaders. Guests were given a rare look at China’s DF-41 intercontinental ballistic-missile system.
In some rooms of the exhibit, it was virtually impossible to avoid seeing Mr. Xi’s face in every direction, with pictures of the leader hung alongside other memorabilia. Other leaders such as Premier Li Keqiang were featured to a far lesser degree.
The pandemic was largely absent from the exhibit, despite having clouded domestic policy-making for much of the past three years. Most photos of Mr. Xi showed him maskless. When the exhibit did mention Covid-19, it celebrated how China managed to control the earliest outbreak of the virus in the city of Wuhan.
At the heart of Mr. Xi’s vision for China is an ever-present Communist Party that plays a central role in economic policy planning, the arts and everything in between. In a reminder of the state’s wide reach, scores of volunteers in red jackets and caps were deployed across the city on Sunday to help keep watch.
Mr. Xi knows that for his vision to succeed, he will need the support of China’s youth. Nearly 20% of them are unemployed today as a result of China’s economic troubles and many more are languishing in low-paid jobs with little prospect for advancement.
Mr. Xi used the conclusion of his speech to stress the importance of the party connecting with more young people. “All of us in the party should regard our work concerning young people as a matter of strategic significance," he said.
A university student out for a walk on Sunday near the site of the Sitong Bridge protest said he had listened to Mr. Xi’s speech and wanted to heed the Chinese president’s call.
“Regardless of your major, we students can contribute to the country through the area that we are studying," said the 18-year-old student. A student of Arabic, he said he hoped to contribute through international exchange, though a planned overseas exchange program had been canceled due to China’s pandemic controls.
