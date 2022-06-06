FTA talks with European Union will begin on 17 June in Belgium: Piyush Goyal

Goyal inaugurated various infrastructure projects at the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) including a 13-storey office space for new entrepreneurs and an effluent treatment plant.
KOCHI :The Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the negotiation to reach a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union will begin from 17 June at Brussels in Belgium.
Earlier on the union minister had said that negotiations regarding the same were going on with the United Kingdom and Canada and the effort was undertaken to provide market access and opportunities for exporters in the country. Goyal had in May said, that the FTA with the European Union would could next year.
"We are also entering into free trade agreements with several countries. We have finalised with the UAE and Australia, while negotiations are progressing for such agreements with the UK and Canada. Our formal negotiations with the European Union to reach an FTA will begin on 17 June at Brussels. The effort is to provide market access and new opportunities for our exporters and consequently give fishermen a better future," Goyal said.
Last month, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that the talks on the trade deal between India and the EU would start soon.
India-EU FTA negotiations had been on the back burner after they were started in May 2013. However, an anti-China sentiment and the need for securing the supply chain amid geopolitical uncertainties have reignited the need to resume stalled trade talks.
Under the FTA, India wants the EU to conclude agreements on investment protection and geographical indicators accounting for nearly 15% of Indian exports, which jumped 59% year-on-year in April-January to $50.7 billion.
Goyal inaugurated various infrastructure projects at the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) including a 13-storey office space for new entrepreneurs and an effluent treatment plant.
Speaking to reporters, the Union minister said the treatment plant, based on Zero Liquid Discharge concept, which is beneficial to major water consuming units and the general public will be a solution to the complaints with regard to effluents. After the inauguration, Goyal visited the plant and interacted with the staff.
"I am very happy that the effluent treatment plant has finally come up in Kochi SEZ so that the local complaints of effluents will now go away. It can treat one million litres per day. The pollution issues associated with water discharge can be solved. We literally saw black water turning into drinking standards," he said.
