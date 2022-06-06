FTA talks with European Union will begin on 17 June in Belgium: Piyush Goyal

"We are also entering into free trade agreements with several countries. We have finalised with the UAE and Australia, while negotiations are progressing for such agreements with the UK and Canada. Our formal negotiations with the European Union to reach an FTA will begin on 17 June at Brussels. The effort is to provide market access and new opportunities for our exporters and consequently give fishermen a better future," Goyal said.

