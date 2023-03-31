FTSE holds off adding South Korea, India to key bond indexes2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:52 AM IST
FTSE Russell said it will keep South Korea on the watch list for inclusion to its global bond index — and India for the emerging-market equivalent — prolonging the countries wait to get into key market gauges.
