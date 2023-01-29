FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies US witness tampering claim3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 01:54 AM IST
Federal prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to impose new bail conditions on Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to fraud, after he contacted the FTX employee
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyer insisted Saturday his client didn’t seek to influence a witness in the US government’s fraud case against him, accusing prosecutors of trying to portray him “in the worst possible light."
