‘FTX investments were not reckless and frivolous’: Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer
FTX founder's attorney disputes ex-CEO's depiction of expenditures. The company's current management sues K5 over $214 million investment.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's attorney on Tuesday disputed former CEO Nishad Singh's evidence depicting the expenditures of cryptocurrency exchange on marketing and celebrity endorsements as exorbitant, while also claiming the investments made by the now-bankrupt company were not “reckless and frivolous".