FTX making 'every effort to secure all assets': CEO John Ray

Troubled cryptocurrency platform FTX's new chief executive John Ray on 12 November said that the firm was making "every effort to secure all assets" following unauthorised transactions potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
"Unauthorized access to certain assets has occurred," Ray said in a statement posted to Twitter by FTX's general counsel, Ryne Miller.
Though the FTX officials did not reveal the quantity of unauthorised transactions made, however cryptocurrency analysis firm Elliptic in its report published on 12 November that "$477 million is suspected to have been stolen."
"More than $663 million in various tokens had been drained from FTX's wallets only 24 hours after it filed for bankruptcy, Elliptic said, adding, "With the difference believed to have been moved into secure storage by FTX themselves."
"FTX US and FTX.com continue to make every effort to secure all assets, wherever located," AFP quoted Ray, who specialises in corporate turnarounds, saying in the statement.
The following announcement arrived a day after the cryptocurrency platform filed for bankruptcy sending other cryptocurrencies plummeting and drawing scrutiny from government regulators.
Also, the platform's chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried resigned from his post.
Ten days ago, FTX was considered the world's second-largest cryptocurrency platform, at one point valued at $32 billion.
