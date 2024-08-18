How Israel killed a ghost

BEIRUT—Fuad Shukr had eluded the U.S. for four decades, ever since a bombing killed 241 American servicemen in a Marine barracks in the Lebanese capital, which it says he helped plan. At the end of July, an Israeli airstrike found him on the seventh floor of a residential building not far away.

The militant was one of the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hezbollah’s founders and most senior operatives, a longtime trusted friend of the leader Hassan Nasrallah who played a key role in developing the missile arsenal that has made Hezbollah the world’s best-armed nonstate militia. For the past 10 months, he had commanded the group’s increasingly intense cross-border skirmishing with Israel.

Yet despite being one of the most important figures in Hezbollah’s history, he lived an almost invisible life, appearing only in small gatherings of the group’s trusted veterans. He emerged in public early this year to attend the funeral of a nephew killed fighting Israel—but only for a couple of minutes, an acquaintance said. Shukr was so secretive that Lebanese media outlets reporting on his death published photos of the wrong man.

The commander few people knew spent his last day, July 30, in his office on the second floor of a residential building in the southern Beirut neighborhood of Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah official said. He lived on the seventh floor of the same building, likely to limit the need to move around in the open. Nasrallah said during his eulogy for Shukr that he had been in touch with him until just hours before his death.

View Full Image Hezbollah supporters hold portraits of Fuad Shukr during his funeral service in Beirut. Photo: Marwan Naamani/Zuma Press

That evening, according to the Hezbollah official, Shukr received a call from someone telling him to go to his apartment five floors up. Around 7 p.m., Israeli munitions slammed into the apartment and the three floors underneath, killing Shukr, his wife, two other women and two children. More than 70 people were injured, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The call to draw Shukr to the seventh floor, where he would be easier to target amid the surrounding buildings, likely came from someone who had breached Hezbollah’s internal communications network, the official said. Hezbollah and Iran continue to investigate the intelligence failure but believe that Israel beat the group’s countersurveillance with better technology and hacking, the official said.

The killing was a major blow to Hezbollah, taking out one of the group’s best strategists and exposing the degree to which its operations have been penetrated. Paired with the death hours later of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a suspected Israeli attack in Tehran, it also pushed the Middle East to the brink of a regional war that the U.S. is scrambling to head off.

“These targeted killings have a cumulative effect on the operational capability of the organization," said Carmit Valensi, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv and expert on Hezbollah, referring to the Lebanese group.

“He was a source of knowledge," she said of Shukr. “He knew how to work and communicate with Nasrallah. They spoke the same language."

Shukr lived nearly his entire adult life at the heart of Hezbollah’s operations and decision-making and was a key link between the group and its main benefactor, Iran. In 1982, still in his early 20s, he helped organize Shiite guerrilla fighters in Beirut to oppose Israel’s invasion of Lebanon during its civil war.

View Full Image One of the hijackers of TWA Flight 847 leaned from the cockpit window at Beirut airport after the plane was seized in 1985. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

After Israel laid siege to Beirut that year, the resistance retreated to the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, where it made contact with about 1,500 members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who had arrived through Syria. Shukr at the time worked for the General Directorate of General Security, Lebanon’s government intelligence agency.

He was asked to escort a group of Iranian diplomats from the Syrian border to the embassy in Beirut, according to Qassem Kassir, a political analyst familiar with Hezbollah who had known Shukr since the early 1980s. The diplomats were abducted along the way—allegedly by the Lebanese Forces, an armed Christian faction—and never seen again. Shukr, as a state security employee, was let go.

Known by his nom de guerre, Hajj Mohsin, Shukr became the point man between the Iranians and the camp they established in the Bekaa to train Hezbollah militants, said Kassir, who worked at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut at the time. Shukr later traveled to Iran to oversee the training of elite Hezbollah forces.

Early in the morning of Oct. 23, 1983, a truck bomb containing an estimated 12,000 pounds of TNT exploded outside a U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut. Hezbollah had yet to officially declare its existence, and a group called Islamic Jihad took responsibility. The U.S. later said Shukr played a key role in planning and executing the attack.

Hezbollah formally announced its formation in 1985, and Shukr became its first military commander. He continued to wage a guerrilla campaign in the south until Israeli forces fully withdrew from the country in 2000 and earned a reputation as a strategic thinker with knowledge of the entire region.

“We used to joke with him in our sessions and in our meetings, and say that the engine of his brain was working with terrible force," Nasrallah said in his speech. “He had a wealth of ideas and suggestions, and we would say to him: ‘Sir, you have to be patient with us.’ "

On June 14, 1985, a group of hijackers seized TWA Flight 847 after takeoff from Athens, and flew the plane back and forth between Beirut and Algiers for three days demanding the release of 700 prisoners held by Israel. Shukr helped plan the operation, according to Kassir, and shortly thereafter went underground as his notoriety spread throughout Beirut.

“He became invisible," Shukr’s acquaintance said.

View Full Image An image of Hezbollah commander Imad Mughniyeh in Beirut, in 2008, following his killing. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Shukr commanded the respect of Hezbollah’s rank and file and occasionally appeared from hiding. During protests in Beirut in 1993 against the Oslo peace accord between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, he personally intervened to convince a group of Hezbollah members to pull back from a clash with security forces and prevent bloodshed, this acquaintance said.

Some outings were more brazen. In 1996, after Israeli forces firing artillery shells killed more than 100 civilians sheltering in a United Nations compound in southern Lebanon, Shukr went on a pilgrimage to Mecca. Walking around the Kaaba, he led a large group of pilgrims in chants of “Death to America" and “Death to Israel," said the acquaintance who accompanied him on the trip.

The secretive life took its toll on Shukr, who compensated for the time he lost seeing friends and associates by treating those around him, when he saw them, with extra attention and care, Kassir said. He was fiercely loyal to a close circle of friends, many of whom had come of age with him, including Nasrallah, who became Hezbollah chief in 1992 after Israel assassinated his predecessor.

“These high-rank military guys," said Hanin Ghaddar, senior fellow and Hezbollah expert with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, “are expected to have a very secretive life and mission—no public appearances, no photos to the public, and definitely no interactions with others in the Shia community."

When the next devastating war hit Lebanon, in 2006, Shukr again was instrumental. He helped command the fighters who infiltrated northern Israel, killing eight soldiers and abducting two others, triggering a monthlong invasion that devastated parts of Lebanon.

After the war, Shukr oversaw a military buildup that expanded Hezbollah’s arsenal from some 15,000 rockets and missiles to about 150,000, including antiship and cruise missiles, drones, and rockets. He became the point man for Iran’s deliveries, through Syria, of components that turned unguided rockets into precision-guided ones, according to the Israeli military.

In 2008, Shukr’s friend and Hezbollah commander in chief Imad Mughniyeh was killed by a car bomb in a joint CIA-Mossad operation in Damascus, Syria. Mughniyeh was leaving a reception marking the anniversary of the Islamic Republic in Iran when he got into his car alone and a bomb hidden in a spare tire exploded.

In 2016, another Hezbollah friend Mustafa Badreddine was killed by an explosion, also in the Syrian capital. Hezbollah blamed Sunni militants for the killing, while Israel said he had been killed by his own men due to internal rivalries on Nasrallah’s orders.

Yet, in recent years Shukr appeared to grow more relaxed, Kassir said. His friends had been killed in Damascus, not Beirut, where a targeted assassination seemed unlikely.

“The rules of engagement with Israel were established," Kassir said. “There were red lines."

View Full Image Fuad Shukr’s grave in a mausoleum in Beirut. Photo: Manu Brabo for WSJ

The rules held even after Oct. 7, when Hamas—a Hezbollah ally—attacked Israel and killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities. Hezbollah began firing at Israel the following day, setting off a back and forth in which Israel targeted and killed around 400 of the group’s operatives, including key commanders, but not in Beirut.

Nasrallah, concerned about the intelligence breakdowns that enabled the killings of his operatives, in February ordered his fighters and their families not to use smartphones: “Abandon your phone, disable it, bury it, lock it in a metal box," he said. To prevent Israeli eavesdropping, Hezbollah resorted to using coded language not only on open channels but on their internal communications network as well, the Hezbollah official said.

Shukr came into Israel’s crosshairs after a rocket landed in a soccer field in Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in late July, killing a dozen young people. Hezbollah denied involvement, but Israel blamed the group, saying the rocket was one of Hezbollah’s and came from Lebanon.

Early on the day Shukr was targeted, Hezbollah sent out orders for high-ranking commanders to disperse amid concerns they were at risk, the Hezbollah official said. After the strike, it wasn’t immediately clear whether he had been killed. Some in Hezbollah thought he might have heeded the evacuation orders and fled, the official said. It took a while to find his body. It had been flung into a neighboring building.

Shukr’s death finally brought him out of the shadows. At his eulogy, his face was printed on billboards and footage of his life on the battlefield was projected onto a large screen as a voice-over extolled his virtues at earsplitting volume.

He was buried in a public cemetery in Beirut alongside a young man who had died fighting in Syria, according to the fighter’s mother.

“We’d heard his name, but we never saw him," said a young neighbor who sat on the pavement near the building where Shukr was killed. “He was like a ghost."

Write to Sune Engel Rasmussen at sune.rasmussen@wsj.com