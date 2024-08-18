How Israel killed a ghost
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 18 Aug 2024, 01:42 PM IST
SummaryTop Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr lived a life so secretive that few knew his name or face before an Israeli airstrike killed him—and helped put the region on the brink of war.
BEIRUT—Fuad Shukr had eluded the U.S. for four decades, ever since a bombing killed 241 American servicemen in a Marine barracks in the Lebanese capital, which it says he helped plan. At the end of July, an Israeli airstrike found him on the seventh floor of a residential building not far away.
