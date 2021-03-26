Fuel-cell technology lets platinum miners shine again
Growing interest in vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells help lift platinum prices to six-year highs
South African platinum miners are raking in record amounts of cash and reinvesting in their mines in a bet that vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells will help lift demand.
After years of low prices, profits at local miners of platinum group metals, which include palladium and rhodium among others, have soared, even though lockdowns across the globe suppressed demand in 2020. One reason for the jump in platinum prices is that more investors are buying the metal as a cheaper alternative to gold to hedge against inflation.
