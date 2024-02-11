Fujitsu Got £3.4 Billion in UK Contracts Despite Post Office Row
Fujitsu Ltd. has held more than £3.4 billion ($4.3 billion) of active contracts with parts of the British state including the Bank of England since 2019, despite its role in the UK’s Post Office scandal.
(Bloomberg) -- Fujitsu Ltd. has held more than £3.4 billion ($4.3 billion) of active contracts with parts of the British state including the Bank of England since 2019, despite its role in the UK’s Post Office scandal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message