Fukushima Water Row: Japan receives over 1,000 abusive calls from Chinese citizens
Japan complains to China over abusive phone calls regarding Fukushima water release. China expresses concern over potential radioactive contamination in Japan's food and agricultural products.
In Japan, businesses and institutions have started receiving abusive phone calls about its decision to release over one million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. One restaurant chain has even received more than 1,000 calls.