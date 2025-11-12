‘Fulfilled his promise’: Daughter dislikes food at university canteen; what the father does next stuns everyone

A father quit his job and travelled 900 km to set up a food stall near his daughter’s university. The father made the decision after his daughter had complained that the canteen food lacked the “taste of home”. The incident happened in China, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The daughter, Li Bingdi, studies at Jilin Normal University in Jilin province. She often said the food was unhygienic and tasteless. This worried her father.

The man left his job at a barbecue restaurant. Not only that, but he also learnt how to cook fried rice and noodles before renting a stall near her campus.

The business began in October. But, on the first day, he sold only seven meals and earned less than 70 yuan ( ₹870), his daughter’s tutoring income.

Despite the slow start, his story touched millions online. Many praised his dedication, sacrifice and fatherly love.

Li and her father have relied on each other since her mother died of leukaemia a few years ago. When Li was uncertain about which university to join, her father promised to follow her wherever she went.

“He has fulfilled his promise,” SCMP quoted Li as saying.

According to her, her father’s love feels “as warm as the sun” rather than “as firm as a mountain”.

Social media comes to rescue Feeling bad for her father’s poor sales, Li shared his story on her university’s social media page. She explained how he always cooked clean food and sought ways to improve his stall.

The post went viral. The next day, long queues of students, teachers and locals appeared to support him. Some customers even overordered. Since then, Li has been spending her free time helping her father at the stall.

“Last month, my father said he felt cold running the stall because of the weather. But now he is hectic with work and his heart feels warm,” the daughter said.