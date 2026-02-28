Full list of countries impacted in Mid East as US-Israel attack Iran, Tehran launches counter strikes

US attacks Iran - Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated as Israel, US launched a joint military strike on the Islamic Republic on Saturday. Hours later, a loud bang was heard in Dubai, while explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, with the aftermath of ‘Operation Epic Fury’ reaching beyond Iran.

In the United Arab Emirates, state media confirmed that one person was killed in Abu Dhabi, though no further information was provided, Reuters reported.

Grey smoke in Bahrain Bahrain confirmed that an attack occurred within its borders, stating that a service centre linked to the U.S. Fifth Fleet was hit. Footage captured by a Reuters witness showed grey smoke billowing near the coastline of the island nation as sirens sounded.

Also Read | US attacks Iran LIVE: Iran urges its citizens in 5 nations to evacuate

According to a report by Reuters, a witness said hearing five rapid explosions that shook windows in a home near Abu Dhabi's Corniche. Others in the Al Dhafra and Al Bateen areas also described loud blasts. Fighter jets were seen circling over Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon.

In Qatar, the military announced that it had intercepted Iranian missiles before they could enter Qatari airspace, citing “joint coordination.” Residents in the capital, Doha, reported hearing several consecutive explosions, Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia condemned the Iranian strikes aimed at neighbouring countries in a statement carried by its state news agency, though it did not say that the kingdom itself had been targeted, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, Jordan announced that it had intercepted and shot down two ballistic missiles that were headed toward its territory, as reported by AFP.

Following a shelter warning issued by the U.S. Embassy in Doha, many residents initially continued with their daily routines. People shopped at supermarkets, visited the beach, and tourists rode a yellow double-decker bus through the city’s West Bay district, Reuters reported.

However, after the government sent a shelter-in-place alert to mobile phones, streets became noticeably quieter, with fewer people outside and lighter traffic.

2 killed in attack on Iraq base An airstrike on an Iraqi military base that hosts a pro-Iran faction killed at least two people on Saturday, AFP reported, citing Iraqi officials.

The United States and Israel have carried out strikes on Iran, with U.S. President Donald Trump pledging to “annihilate” the country’s navy and missile facilities.

The targeted base, Jurf al-Sakher, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, is located in southern Iraq and is controlled by the Hashed al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a once-paramilitary organisation that has since been merged into Iraq’s official armed forces, AFP reported.

The U.S.-designated militant group Kataeb Hezbollah controls several brigades within Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi. It is also aligned with Iran’s so-called “axis of resistance” and is known for sometimes operating independently.

On Thursday, the group warned that the United States would face “immense losses” if it initiated a war in the region, urging its fighters to brace for what it described as a potentially prolonged war of attrition, AFP reported.

Flights affected Emirates, one of the world’s largest long-haul carriers, said a number of its flights have been disrupted due to the closure of airspace in the United Arab Emirates, as reported by Associated Press.

The airline, which operates out of Dubai International Airport—the world’s busiest hub for international passengers, said it is coordinating with local authorities and adjusting schedules. Travellers were advised to check their flight status online before heading to the airport, AP reported

Emirates carried 53.7 million passengers in its most recent financial year. A significant share of those travellers, like customers of regional rivals Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, use the Gulf as a transit point for onward journeys worldwide.