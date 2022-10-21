Full range of carbon emissions to be covered in global climate disclosures

New global corporate sustainability disclosures are anticipated to cover the full range of carbon emissions while also including "relief provisions" for measuring greenhouse gas discharges from suppliers.
In updating its draught standards, which were made available for public comment, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) claimed to have made "significant progress."
Although the European Union and the United States are currently developing their own climate-related company disclosures, it is anticipated that nations like Britain will use the ISSB standards. This is because regulators are requesting more rigorous reporting in order to combat "greenwashing."
The ISSB said its board has voted unanimously to require company disclosures on Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions, with relief provisions for Scope 3. "This relief will be decided at a future meeting and could include giving companies more time to provide Scope 3 disclosures and working with jurisdictions on so-called ‘safe harbour’ provisions," the ISSB said in a statement on Friday.
Scope 1 denotes the company's direct emissions, Scope 2 the indirect emissions resulting from the purchase of energy, and Scope 3 all other indirect emissions, such as those caused by the use of their products.
This last one has generated a lot of debate, with businesses citing insufficient data as a barrier to accurate reporting. On the other hand, according to detractors, Scope 3 captures the majority of emissions for many businesses and must therefore remain in the regulations.
The Securities and Exchange Commission in the US has not yet finalised its guideline for climate disclosures.
It is still unclear what the final rules will be since they were initially intended to cover Scope 1, 2, and 3, but business associations for prominent U.S.-listed companies have resisted.
International businesses are also concerned that, in the absence of better coordination, a patchwork of official standards will develop, increasing costs and confusing investors.
The Financial Stability Board of the G20 urged standard-setters to prevent "hardwiring" differences and ensure "interoperability" between their norms last week.
The ISSB said on Friday it has prioritised several topics to "facilitate the ongoing dialogue with jurisdictions... such as the EU to ensure the ISSB’s global baseline of sustainability disclosures is interoperable".
"Its aim is to complete deliberations on the proposed Standards around the end of 2022, with the view to issue the final Standards as early as possible in 2023," the ISSB said.
(With inputs from Reuters)
