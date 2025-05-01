Full-time father suffers from postpartum depression, feels ‘wasted’ while looking after new-born baby

A 32-year-old father from Sichuan, China, left his well-paid job to care for his baby daughter, Jasmine, who was born in May 2023.

With both grandparents working elsewhere and no money for a nanny, he took over parenting. His job was more flexible than his wife’s government post. Now, he earns by selling baby items online. But, the income is much less.

Also Read | Company faces backlash after live-streaming employees working over the weekend

Earlier, he made 20,000 yuan ( ₹2.33 lakh) a month. Now, it is just 4,000 yuan ( ₹46,500), according to the South China Morning Post. He shares his parenting life on social media.

He shares his daily routine on social media under the name “Jasmine’s Dad” and has gained 11,000 followers.

The man feels “wasted” while caring for his baby as a full-time father. According to him, the pressure from society, as well as from his family, is too much to handle.

He wakes up at 6 am to Jasmine’s cries. He makes her milk, changes nappies and plays with her for hours. In the evening, when Jasmine naps, he cooks and makes videos, per SCMP.

The man hardly sleeps at night as Jasmine wakes every three hours. Carrying her caused joint pain.

Also Read | US restaurants survive on cheap Chinese caviar; but that may change soon

Once, Jasmine had pneumonia and was critical. He stayed at the hospital for five days without rest. But, both families blamed him.

His wife, who came home only on weekends, often scolded him. She got angry if he had forgotten to change Jasmine’s clothes.

Postpartum depression The stress caused fights, and they divorced. He says he now has postpartum depression. However, not everyone is convinced.

“You are a father, not the one who had morning sickness, a C-section, sore nipples, or hormone changes. What do you have to be depressed about?” SCMP quoted a social media user as commenting.