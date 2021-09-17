Fully vaccinated? great news. Now stay home

More governments are proclaiming a transition to “living with Covid-19." The virus won't go away, so the best we can do is vaccinate a high percentage of the population, the argument goes. But it remains to be seen what that means in practice. Singapore, where inoculation rates exceed 80%, has signaled only a limited appetite for coexistence with the infection. Malaysia is gradually opening up after a horrendous few months, and Australian leaders have pledged greater freedoms as protection climbs. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has held out the prospect of families being able to make it across state borders for the year-end holidays. The winner of a leadership contest in Japan’s ruling party will inherit a vaccination rate that’s climbing, but no clearly defined sense of the activities a high level will enable.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}