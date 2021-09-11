Fully vaccinated people 11 times less likely to die of Covid-19: US CDC study

People who have taken both the shots of Covid-19 vaccines were 11 times less likely to die of coronavirus, a US study has revealed.

Besides, the fully vaccinated people are 10 times less likely to be hospitalised compared to the unvaccinated individuals, according to one of the three studies published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

One of the studies found that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was more effective in preventing hospitalisation than its counterpart Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The study analysed the 32,000 patients who were seen in hospitals and emergency departments Between June and early August.

Moderna vaccine recipients saw 95% effectiveness in preventing hospitalisation, followed by Pfizer-BioNTech (80%), and J&J (60%), respectively.

Overall vaccines' efficacy against hospitalisation was 86% for all age groups but this fell to 76% for those over 75.

It remains unclear why Moderna's vaccine appears to have a slight edge on Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. It could be linked to its higher dosing level of 100 micrograms versus 30 micrograms, or possibly the greater interval between the first and second shots (four versus three weeks).

Nevertheless, the three vaccines have proven to protect adults robustly --greater than 82% --against hospitalisation, emergency room, and urgent-care trips.

However, another CDC study found that Covid-19 vaccines endured some erosion as the delta variant became dominant. This was majorly observed among adults 65 and older, but protection against severe disease and death remained strong.

The reports have come at a time when the Covid-19 Delta variant has grappled several US cities, accounting for 99% of new coronavirus infections.

Yesterday, White House Chief medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said the pandemic is nowhere near "under control" in the US.

"Right now, we're still in pandemic mode, because we have 1,60,000 new infections a day. That's not even modestly good control," Fauci said.

"In a country of our site, you can't be hanging around and having 100,000 infections a day. You've got to get well below 10,000 before you start feeling comfortable," he said during his interview with AXIOS.

The US recently surpassed 40 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 4 million of these cases reported in the past few weeks.

The rate of coronavirus infection, hospitalisations, and deaths have generally increased throughout most of the country since the beginning of summer, fueled by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

A total of 4.09 crore Covid-19 cases have been reported in the US, so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!