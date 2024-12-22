Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday hailed Oleksandr Usyk's unanimous decision victory over Tyson Fury in their heavyweight championship rematch on Saturday night.

In a post on X, Zelensky wrote, “Victory! So important and so needed by all of us right now. By defending his championship belt, Oleksandr @usykaa proves: we are Ukrainians and we will not give up what is ours! No matter how hard it gets—we will overcome everything. Whether it is in the ring, on the battlefield or in the diplomatic arena—we will fight and we will not give up what is ours. Congratulations on your victory, Cossack! Congratulations on your victory, Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!”

The Ukrainian fighter, who maintained the pressure throughout and consistently landed his precise left hook, was awarded the win with scores of 116-112 from all three judges, handing Fury his second consecutive defeat, as reported by AFP.

Usyk, who briefly served as a soldier following the Russian invasion, celebrated his victory by holding up a sabre once owned by Ivan Mazepa, a Ukrainian nationalist hero who fought against Russian control in the early 1700s.

Reports indicated that the prize purse for the fight had risen to $190 million, with Usyk, as the defending champion, expected to receive the larger share — a notable shift from May, AFP reported.

AFP reported that the event is part of Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to invest heavily in sports, a move that has drawn accusations of “sportswashing” in an effort to distract from the country's controversial human rights record.

After its involvement in Formula One, LIV Golf, Newcastle United, and a host of ageing football stars, Saudi Arabia's sports ambitions reached a new milestone this month with the awarding of the 2034 World Cup.