Future of British Monarchy 'hangs by a thread that is Kate Middleton' this royal expert believes
Writing for the New York Times op-ed, royal expert and author of The Diana Chronicles Tina Brown said Kate Middleton may hold the key to the monarchy's longevity.
Amid a cascade of negative health news from the British Monarchy over the past few months, royal expert Tina Brown believes that Princess Kate Middleton is the "thread" holding it all together, InStyle reported. While not directly in line for the throne, her influence on the future of the monarchy is gaining attention, the report said.