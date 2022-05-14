Future pandemics can be prevented! Here's how. 4 points2 min read . Updated: 14 May 2022, 09:42 PM IST
- The risk of spillover is much more when there are more opportunities for animals and humans to make contact.
Pandemics can be prevented in the future if we stop spillover. A new study has revealed spillover events, in which a pathogen that originates in animals jumps into people, have probably triggered every viral pandemic in the 20th century. It is likely to increase many folds if we do not stop such events.
Every year, US$20 billion is being invested globally to reduce spillover. “That is a small investment compared with the millions of lives lost and trillions of dollars spent in the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost is also one-twentieth of the statistical value of the lives lost each year to viral diseases that have spilled over from animals since 1918 (see ‘Spillovers: a growing threat’), and less than one-tenth of the economic productivity erased per year," a study published in Nature said.
The risk of spillover is much more when there are more opportunities for animals and humans to make contact. Several studies have shown it can be greatly reduced by 4 actions. And here they are: