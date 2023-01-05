‘William called Meghan rude, attacked me,’ Prince Harry claims in autobiography Spare1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Prince William grabbed him and knocked him to the floor, Prince Harry has revealed in his book.
In his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry has stated that William wished to discuss the debacle of the two brothers' relationship and their difficulties with the media. Harry explains how William described Meghan as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive" during the argument at his London home in 2019. Harry claims William was simply repeating what the media had been saying about Meghan. The future king was already "piping hot" when he got to Nottingham Cottage, Harry claims.