In his autobiography Spare , Prince Harry has stated that William wished to discuss the debacle of the two brothers' relationship and their difficulties with the media. Harry explains how William described Meghan as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive" during the argument at his London home in 2019. Harry claims William was simply repeating what the media had been saying about Meghan. The future king was already "piping hot" when he got to Nottingham Cottage, Harry claims.

Harry claims that after William complained about Meghan, he told William that William was just echoing what the media was saying and that he expected better. Harry claims that William was acting irrationally, which is what caused the two men to start shouting over one another. As William was unable to see why his younger brother was not willing to be a “spare", Harry then accused him of acting like an heir, reported The Guardian which has obtained a copy of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare.

Harry remembered how his relationship with William had ended because of Meghan Markle coming into the former’s life. As the argument heated up, William finally grabbed him by the collar, ripped off his chain and threw him to the ground. The astounding incident is one of many in the book Spare, which will be released internationally the following week and is sure to cause a significant uproar for the British Royal Family. According to Harry, the scene left him with visible damage to his back.

Injuries were caused to Harry when he landed on the dog's bowl, which broke beneath him and splintered. Harry climbed to his feet and told William to leave after lying there for a brief period of time, bewildered.

Harry claims that William prodded him to fight back by bringing up their earlier physical altercations. Harry claims he resisted. Harry claims that after leaving, William came back looking sorry and apologised.

Harry writes in the book that William asked him not to tell Meghan about the incident. Even though Harry didn’t immediately inform his wife about it, he called his therapist to speak about it.