Harry claims that after William complained about Meghan, he told William that William was just echoing what the media was saying and that he expected better. Harry claims that William was acting irrationally, which is what caused the two men to start shouting over one another. As William was unable to see why his younger brother was not willing to be a “spare", Harry then accused him of acting like an heir, reported The Guardian which has obtained a copy of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare.