G-20 must begin the next chapter in multilateralism

The US Federal Reserve continues to act as a de-facto global anchor, and China’s central bank has an increasingly large set of surpluses to invest. But a second round of stimulus funding in the US remains in doubt, and in smaller economies, worries about debt and deficits are already causing a premature pull-back. A new IMF report notes that in economies where fiscal balances dropped by more than 10% of GDP this year, they are expected to improve by more than 5% of GDP in 2021. To be clear, that is an unwelcome development: most of the improvement will be down to reduced stimulus spending, which will starve the recovery of oxygen.