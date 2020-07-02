G-20 nations intensify measures against threats from international investment

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated a trend among G20 countries towards policies designed to safeguard national security interests against threats associated with international investmento a joint report launched by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), without naming China.

“With the breakout of the covid pandemic, Australia and India have temporarily adjusted their FDI policies to enable tighter control over inward investment. Australia temporarily lowered the trigger threshold for its foreign investment review mechanism, and India temporarily added additional countries to the list of origins of acquirers who are subject to stricter review rules," the report said.

Canada has not changed its policies but announced that it will apply heightened scrutiny to the operation of its review mechanism in a policy statement, a posture that the EU has also recommended in a communication addressed to its member states, the report added.

On 17 April, India tweaked its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy, mandating government clearance for all such inflows from countries with which it shares land borders to ring fence Indian industry from opportunistic acquisitions by Chinese companies. So far, a similar policy only applied to Bangladesh. Furthermore, any transaction that results in FDI in an entity in India being transferred to a beneficial owner who belongs to one such country also requires government approval.

The move followed after Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC), on 12 April, said the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had raised its stake in the home lender from 0.8% to 1.01% in the March quarter through open market purchases. This had triggered concerns among many investors that given the sharp sell-off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, some stocks had become susceptible to acquisition through the foreign portfolio investment (FPI) route.

Among other G-20 members, France lowered the participation-thresholds that trigger its foreign investment review mechanism and broadened the mechanism’s scope to include additional industries.

Australia increased screening thresholds for investors from certain origins under its inward investment screening mechanism through Preferential Trade Agreements and established new rules for financial services licensing of foreigners in Australia.

Japan amended the rules governing foreign acquisitions by lowering the capital-threshold that triggers its investment review procedures while the South Korea further enhanced rules that govern foreign investment in areas associated with national core technology. The United States introduced new measures to manage national security risks associated with foreign ownership or control in the telecommunications and power sectors.

The report said the recourse to national security-related screening mechanisms for foreign investment that has gained momentum during the pandemic must not result in overkill.

“The protection of national security interests is a legitimate role and indeed obligation of governments. International investment law recognises this legitimacy and allows for policy space for this purpose. The limited transparency over the application of these rules, often an imperative given the sensitivity of information for governments and involved businesses alike, makes investment review mechanisms potentially prone to misuse for purposes other than the protection of national security interests," it added.

UNCTAD has projected global FDI flows to decrease by up to 40% in 2020, from their 2019 value of $1.54 trillion. This would bring FDI below $1 trillion for the first time since 2005. In addition, FDI is projected to decrease by a further 5% to 10% in 2021 and to initiate a recovery in 2022.

