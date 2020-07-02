G-20 nations intensify measures against threats from international investment

The move followed after Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC), on 12 April, said the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had raised its stake in the home lender from 0.8% to 1.01% in the March quarter through open market purchases. This had triggered concerns among many investors that given the sharp sell-off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, some stocks had become susceptible to acquisition through the foreign portfolio investment (FPI) route.