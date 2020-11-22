G-20 set to pledge to ensure fair distribution of covid-19 vaccines

G-20 set to pledge to ensure fair distribution of covid-19 vaccines1 min read . 10:07 AM IST
- On medicines and vaccines, the Group of 20 will vow to “spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Sunday will dedicate themselves to financing equal access to Covid-19 testing, treatments and vaccines, and will encourage bondholders to provide private relief to poor countries, according to a draft of their statement.
Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Sunday will dedicate themselves to financing equal access to Covid-19 testing, treatments and vaccines, and will encourage bondholders to provide private relief to poor countries, according to a draft of their statement.
On medicines and vaccines, the Group of 20 will vow to “spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation," according to the draft obtained by Bloomberg News. “We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good."
On medicines and vaccines, the Group of 20 will vow to “spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation," according to the draft obtained by Bloomberg News. “We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good."
The leaders will acknowledge a lack of participation by private creditors in the G-20 debt relief plan, known as the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, and will “strongly encourage" them to participate on comparable terms to official bilateral creditors, according to the draft. It also plans to encourage multilateral development banks to do more to support the initiative, which last month was extended through June. Reuters earlier reported the G-20 plans.
Governments will recognize that debt treatments beyond the initiative may be required on a case-by-case basis given the scale of the crisis, citing the “significant debt vulnerabilities and deteriorating outlook" in many low-income countries. The G-20 will endorse the Common Framework for debt treatments beyond the plan, according to the draft.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.