G20 leaders have reached an agreement on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, three sources close to summit negotiations told AFP on Sunday.

The sources said leaders approved language going beyond what was agreed in the 2015 Paris Accords, which called for capping global warming at well below 2 degrees, and ideally closer to 1.5 degrees.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

