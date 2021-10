Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

G20 leaders have reached an agreement on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, three sources close to summit negotiations told AFP on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

