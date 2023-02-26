G20 aims for global deal on MNC taxing rights in 2023 first half
- The G20 Chair’s summary and outcome document, issued after the meeting, said that world leaders will continue their cooperation for a globally fair, sustainable and modern international tax system fit for purpose for the 21st century
NEW DELHI : World leaders are aiming to sign a multilateral legal agreement on fairer re-allocation of taxation rights over the largest multilateral enterprises including digital economy firms in the first half of 2023, according to the understanding reached by G20 finance ministers and central bank governors at the end of their two day meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday.
