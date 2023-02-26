G20 aims for global deal on MNC taxing rights in 2023 first half

According to OECD, pillar one will ensure a fairer distribution of profits and taxing rights among countries with respect to the largest multinational enterprises (MNEs), including digital companies. It would re-allocate some taxing rights over MNEs from their home countries to the markets where they have business activities and earn profits, regardless of whether firms there have a physical presence there, as per information available from the OECD. Under pillar one, taxing rights on more than $125 billion of profit are expected to be reallocated to market jurisdictions each year.