G20: Justin Trudeau disappointed over President Zelensky's exclusion from summit, ‘will do everything possible…’1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed disappointment at Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's exclusion from the G20 summit in New Delhi next month. Trudeau assured Zelenskyy of continued support and stated they would strongly advocate for Ukraine.
