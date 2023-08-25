Canadian PM disappointed at Ukrainian President's exclusion from G20 summit in New Delhi. Trudeau assures continued support for Ukraine.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed disappointment at Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's exclusion from the G20 summit in New Delhi next month. Trudeau assured Zelenskyy of continued support and stated they would strongly advocate for Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The summit invited Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, UAE, Oman, Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, and Nigeria as "guest countries." Ukraine was similarly invited to previous G7 and NATO summits to show support amid its conflict with G20 member Russia.

However, there is clearly no indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the event either, an HT report said earlier {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I will be at the G20 in a week and I am disappointed that you won’t be included," Trudeau told Zelenskyy during a telephonic conversation on the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s independence on Thursday.

Zelenskyy posted a video of the conversation was on his Instagram account. CBC News first reported the conversation.

“Together with our allies and partners, Canada will continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine until its territorial integrity is re-established," a statement from Trudeau’s office quoted him as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A separate readout of the conversation with Zelenskyy noted they discussed “military, financial, and humanitarian needs, now and into the future."

There was no immediate response from concerned Indian officials.

India, as the current G20 presidency holder, has been hosting various meetings across 32 sectors since December. The pinnacle of these events will be the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, attended by global leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite controversies in the past, Trudeau is set to attend the summit, marking his first visit to India since 2018. The 2018 visit was marred by issues like the invitation of a convicted Khalistani terrorist, which strained India-Canada relations. Ongoing pro-Khalistan activities in Canada continue to be a point of contention.

Trudeau is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit, although no official confirmation has been released yet. In June, India cautioned Canada about the impact of Khalistani elements on bilateral relations.