G20 climate statements 'woefully inadequate': UN climate chief3 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Statements by G20 ministers ahead of a key summit are ‘woefully inadequate’ about addressing the climate emergency, the UN's climate change chief said. He calls for stronger action from the nations responsible for most planet-heating pollution
Statements by G20 ministers ahead of a key summit are "woefully inadequate" about addressing the climate emergency, the UN's climate change chief told AFP in an interview Wednesday, calling for stronger action from the nations responsible for most planet-heating pollution.