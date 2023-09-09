G20 Declaration calls for peace in Ukraine, revival of Black Sea grain deal3 min read 09 Sep 2023, 06:45 PM IST
The leaders emphasized the need for the revival of the Black Sea grain deal to ensure the smooth flow of food grains from prominent ports in Russia and Ukraine.
After weeks of negotiations, the G20 members on Saturday finally reached a conclusion regarding the Ukraine war putting an end to speculations that the summit might end without a declaration. The G20 Leaders’ declaration reiterated the suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the current era should not be one of war.