G20 fails to reach an agreement on allocation of funds to poor nations

In its April meeting, the ministers decided to suspend debt repayment to the IMF and World Bank by the poorest countries distressed by the pandemic to bring financial stability under the debt service suspension initiative (DSSI). As on 18 July, 42 countries sought benefits from DSSI amounting to an estimated $5.3 billion of 2020 debt service to be deferred. However, most analysts said given the severity of the financial impact of the pandemic, the IMF needs to do more than its normal lending facilities to support vulnerable member countries. So far, the IMF has received 107 requests for financing of which 77, worth SDR 60.4 billion, were approved, and 30 requests worth SDR 37.2 billion were pending, as on 2 July, the communiqué said.