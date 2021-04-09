G20 gives the green light to fresh SDR issue despite India’s resistance

“At the centre of today’s discussion was also the support of the most vulnerable countries. Following several initiatives adopted by the international community to help address the immediate liquidity needs of these countries, the G20 called on the IMF to make a proposal for a new SDR general allocation of $650 billion to meet the long-term global need to supplement reserve assets. Ministers and governors also agreed on a final extension of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) by six months through end-December 2021," G20 chair Italy said in an official communiqué after the virtual meeting of finance ministers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}