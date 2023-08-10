How does ongoing conflict in certain regions of the world affect the ability to ensure food security for vulnerable populations?

Conflicts, whether in Europe, Africa or other regions, can impinge upon food access and disrupt international supply chains. When these conflicts occur in food-abundant areas, the toll can be severe and it is hardest on vulnerable populations who don’t have the resources to respond. This is particularly problematic given the multiple crises that are affecting food security around the world today. The G20 should be a platform to confront food security and take action to ensure that all people have access to healthy food.