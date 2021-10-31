NEW DELHI : The developed world has acknowledged that it has not done enough in meeting its commitments to climate change, including providing finance and technology to developing countries to transition to a clean energy world, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Goyal, India’s Sherpa for the G20 meet in Rome, also said that for the first time, the grouping had identified sustainable and responsible consumption along with the provision of finance and technology as critical enablers for achieving climate goals.

Climate, along with resilient supply chains and post pandemic recovery, have been key themes for discussion at the Rome G20 summit.

The final G20 communique showed that the grouping had agreed to reach carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century", according to AP. This is seen as a compromise given the diversity of the group.

The communiqué also includes the principle of common but differentiated responsibility, which involves developed nations taking on responsibility for cutting emissions given that the developing nations produce less greenhouse gases and also need the space to grow economically, according to Goyal.

“We have also been able to push the commitment of the developed world to provide $100 billion every year through to 2025 (for climate finance)," the minister added.

