Russia did not expect a consensus at the G20 New Delhi Summit, said the country’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. The grouping was able to release a joint declaration after disagreements over the wording used to refer to the war in Ukraine. Unlike the 2022 Bali Declaration, the joint declaration in Delhi did not directly name and condemn Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Lavrov credited this to the “awakening" of countries in the Global South who pushed back against attempts to “Ukrainise" the agenda of the G20 by Western countries.

“Our BRICS partners- Brazil, India, China, and South Africa have been particularly active and thanks to these consolidated positions taken by the Global South countries to uphold and protect their legitimate interests," Lavrov said at a press briefing on Sunday.

He particularly thanked the Indian Presidency of the G20 for ensuring this consensus was reached.

Lavrov was also deeply critical of the role played by Western nations at the G20 Summit and on wider questions of international politics. From the Ukraine war to the Black Sea grain deal, he accused the West of failing to live up to its commitments.

Russia’s top diplomat also stated that his country was willing to resume participation in the Black Sea deal, which was brokered by Turkey and the UN in 2022.

The deal allowed goods, particularly agricultural products and grain, from Ukraine and Russia to flow into international markets despite the raging conflict in Ukraine. However, Russia suspended participation in the deal, complaining that its own exports of agricultural products have faced difficulties due to Western sanctions. Many Western countries have denied Moscow’s charge.

Ukraine, for its part, expressed its disappointment with the G20 Delhi declaration. The country's foreign ministry spokesperson stated that the result was “nothing to be proud of".

"It is clear that the participation of the Ukrainian side would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation," he also said.