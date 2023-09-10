G20 joint declaration was unexpected, says Russian foreign minister1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Lavrov credited this to the “awakening” of countries in the Global South who pushed back against attempts to ‘Ukrainise’ the agenda of the G20 by Western countries.
Russia did not expect a consensus at the G20 New Delhi Summit, said the country’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. The grouping was able to release a joint declaration after disagreements over the wording used to refer to the war in Ukraine. Unlike the 2022 Bali Declaration, the joint declaration in Delhi did not directly name and condemn Russia for its war in Ukraine.